Indian-origin engineer Akash Bobba caught in crossfire against Elon Musk's DOGE. Here's why

Akash Bobba, an Indian-origin engineer, is among the staff of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) being publicly targetted over gaining access to classified government systems. Akash Bobba is part of a team of six engineers between 19 and 24 years old employed by Musk for his new agency DOGE.(X/@tariquesha1)

The 22-year-old prodigy has a remarkable resume but has received criticism for being part of the team of six engineers between 19 and 24 years old employed by Musk for his new agency.

Who is Akash Bobba?

Bobba has held various internships across Silicon Valley and was a part of the Management Entrepreneurship Technology (MET) program at UC Berkeley.

He has also worked with tech giants, including Meta and Palantir and specialises in artificial intelligence, data analytics and financial modelling.

However, many have criticised the young techie for being too inexperienced to be put in charge of an ambitious overhaul of the government's efficiency.

Why is he being targetted?

Bobba is one of the six college graduates, students, and former SpaceX interns who hold official government emails and top-level security clearances. This has angered many on social media who are upset over unelected young men getting access to classified agencies and public's date

"So the private information of every American is now in the hands of six guys not old enough to rent a car," said one user, while another called for their arrest. "Arrest the DOGE creepers. No one voted for them. They all have clear conflicts of interest. Arrest Akash Bobba. Arrest Elon Musk."

"Those 6 nerds working for Elon Musk should never be allowed in public without being ridiculed for the rest of their lives, especially Akash Bobba," read one comment.

"These engineers at doge should be black listed from all tech companies for life," said a third user.

"Akash Bobba, is an engineer, a computer science engineer. Not a finance expert. Not an accountant. Not a banker. Just a computer hacker who has all the access to everyone’s social security number," read another comment.

Many also claimed that Akash's father was living in US on a H1-B visa but HT.com cannot independently verify this claim.

Elon Musk defends team

Elon Musk had hit back at those rallying against his young team and claimed their posts calling for shaming for the group violates law. "Threatening or encouraging murder is a crime. Those who do so will go to prison," he wrote in a post on X, sharing that the US attorney has promised to go after anyone threatening his people.

Musk also reposted and liked posts talking about how young engineers helped build NASA, Apple and other tech giants.

