Indian-origin singer cooks dosa during college lecture. Watch viral video

Almost all of us have sneaked a bite from our lunch boxes during our classes or lectures to satiate our hunger. However, have you ever heard of or seen your batchmate cooking food and serving it hot during lectures? If not, we have a video that will help you witness it. Shared on Instagram, the video captures a student serving freshly cooked dosa to other students during a college lecture.

An Indian-origin musician who goes by Pedda P shared the video on Instagram. The video opens with Pedda P cooking and serving dosa to his batchmates. As the video progresses, he can be seen plating dosa while his professor records the video. Towards the end, the musician offers the dosa to the professor. The caption of the video reads, “Bro at the end.”

Since being shared a week ago, the video has raked up more than one million views. Many even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Not all heroes wear capes, some give food to hungry college kids,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Watch out Sarvanaa Bhavan! We have a New competitor.” “Teacher passes the vibe check,” shared a third. A fourth expressed, “I’ll take one!!!”

