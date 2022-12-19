Sargam Koushal brings Mrs World 2022 title back to India after 21 years. Twitter celebrates

Sargam Koushal scripted history as she won the Mrs World 2022 title after 21 years while representing India in the beauty pageant. Besting contestants from 63 countries, the 32-year-old secured the crown at the event that took place in Las Vegas. The official Mrs. India's Instagram page shared the news with a video of her winning the title along with a celebratory caption.

“The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!” they wrote. The newly crowned Mrs World also shared the same post on her personal Instagram page. The video captures the final moments of the contest when the announcement for the winner was made.

Take a look at the video:

Since the news of her win reached social media, people have been sharing various posts to celebrate her win, including former Mrs World Dr Aditi Govitrikar who won the title 21 years ago. Taking to her Instagram Stories she shared an image. The split image shows both the winners in the crown 21 years apart. From sharing heart emoticons to writing “congratulations”, people posted various reactions to the news.

Dr Aditi Govitrikar, who won Mrs World title 21 years ago, congratulating 2022's winner Sargam Koushal.(Instagram/@aditigovitrikar)

Here’s a look at some of the comments on Twitter:

📌Mrs World 2022 👸

Sargam Koushal From Jammu!!♥️🥳 pic.twitter.com/1Cck9o8hNU — Mehak(مہک) (@MehakKhajuria) December 18, 2022

Sargam Koushal From Jammu And Kashmir Wins Mrs World 2022

brings crown back home after 21 years and married to a jammu born lieutenant commander in navy.

it is a proud moment for all the jammuites and indians. congratulations 🎉👏🏻#SargamKoushal#mrsworld2022 pic.twitter.com/N2MPhtOZHB — 𝓐𝓷𝓾 𝓳𝓱𝓪𒀭 (@Durga_jha10) December 19, 2022

An Instagram user wrote, “Congratulations Sargam...the last couple of days have been nothing short of a fiesta for the Indian pageant community thanks to you representing the country in the most beautiful manner...the winning of course is the cherry on top.” Another added, “Sooooo proud of you !!!”

