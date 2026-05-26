IndiGo flight attendant fixes passenger’s broken glasses with nail glue, duct tape on Kolkata to Hyderabad flight

A viral video of an airline crew member fixing a passenger's broken spectacles with nail glue and duct tape has won hearts. IndiGo cabin crew member Madhavi Chiguru stepped in after noticing the solo traveller struggling to eat and drink. In a chat with Hindustantimes.com, Chiguru shared that she never expected her simple act of kindness to go viral, explaining that it reflected the "service from the heart" training she received. She fondly dedicated the viral moment to her proud parents in Telangana, who originally inspired her childhood dream of taking to the skies.

The IndiGo flight attendant’s video has won people’s hearts. (Instagram/madhavi_chiguru)

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“Forever 6E… Happy customers = Happy day at work,” flight attendant Madhavi Chiguru shared. She also posted a video capturing how she helped the customer and his reaction to her fixing the glasses.

Also Read: IndiGo flight attendant dresses up mother in her uniform, heartwarming video wins internet

What does the video show?

In the now-viral clip, she explained that she noticed a passenger struggling to hold his glasses in place while he tried to eat and drink. Intrigued, she approached him and discovered his spectacles were completely broken, prompting her to step in and help.

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{{^usCountry}} Knowing any solution would only be a temporary fix, she still wanted to ensure his comfort for the rest of the journey. After hunting for supplies, she used her own nail glue and duct tape to patch the frame together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Knowing any solution would only be a temporary fix, she still wanted to ensure his comfort for the rest of the journey. After hunting for supplies, she used her own nail glue and duct tape to patch the frame together. {{/usCountry}}

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When she handed the repaired glasses back, the passenger's face lit up with pure joy as he smiled and thanked her.

“He blessed me”

Recalling the moment, Chiguru told Hindustantimes.com, “the customer was travelling alone so he was taken care by me and my crew through out his journey. He also showered me with lot of blessing while deplaning for the specs.”

Chiguru shared that her act was not just because of her kind heart but also because of the training she received as a member of IndiGo. “This was an example to showcase that we at Indigo offer ‘service from the heart’. And I’m always grateful for our training and management for the training standards that’s always practical and to put customers needs first.”

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How did social media react?

An individual praised, “This small effort makes passengers safe and comfortable on the flight!! Bravo, girl.” Another added, “Just for your actions, I'm gonna give extra respect to every hostess from now on, every time I fly.” Chiguru responded, “Man, this comment just made my day. Thanks a ton.”

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A third commented, “Well, I don’t really understand how some people misbehave with cabin crews. Their jobs are highly respectable, and the way they make sure to make every passenger comfortable during the whole flight is commendable.” Chiguru expressed, “Thank you so much for the kindness.”

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A fourth wrote, “Cabin crew are real heroes, and also they have very kind hearts.” Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

“Didn’t expect it to go viral”

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While talking about her reel going viral, she said, “When I posted this reel, I honestly was not expecting it to go viral at all. I just wanted to represent who we are as cabin crew, and the love and blessings I received from people were completely unexpected. It truly made me so happy and grateful.”

Madhavi Chiguru thanks her parents:

The flight attendant, while sharing her journey, said she has been a cabin crew member for 15 years and that her dream of becoming one came true because of her parents.

She told Hindustantimes.com, “I am from Karimnagar (Telangana) and my parents’ names are Vasundhara and Mohan. It was always their vision for me to become a cabin crew, and today I feel so happy to make them proud in this way.”

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