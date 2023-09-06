Indore restaurant launches Braille menus for visually impaired diners

A restaurant in Indore has introduced Braille menus to cater to the needs of its visually impaired diners. The menus were launched by Gurkripa restaurant on September 2.

On the launch day, the restaurant welcomed visually impaired children from the NGO Mahesh Drishtihin Kalyan Sangh, who confidently placed their orders using Braille menus.

The NGO Young Indians Group of the Confederation of Indian Industry spearheaded the initiative. Their discussions with restaurant operators inspired this initiative. Bhavna Ganediwal, Chairperson of the Young Indian Group, expressed, “We have called visually impaired children from Mahesh Drishtihin Kalyan Sangh to treat them at the restaurant here. We had provided Braille script menu cards for them at the restaurant. These Braille script cards will be kept here, in this restaurant from today, for blind people.”

“We have specially ordered this Braille script card from Chandigarh. We will be sending 10 such cards to other restaurants. All these restaurants have agreed to have Braille script menu cards,” she added.

Simran Bhatia Sharma, the owner of Gurkripa restaurant, shared her positive experience, saying, “The Young Indians Group had contacted us and asked us to make menu cards in Braille script. We felt very good about this. We did not have such a facility till now. Nor did we ever think about this. We are going to start this initiative in all our seven restaurants. Today, when we saw children placing orders by reading the menu card in Braille, we felt very happy. Every restaurant owner should start this initiative.”

Raksha Jogi went to the restaurant and shared her experience. She expressed, “Today we ordered our food here by reading the menu card in Braille script. We felt that we were not dependent on anyone else. Earlier, when I went to the restaurant, my family members used to read out the menu card to me so that I could order. Today I ordered my own food myself. Restaurants in every city and village should have menu cards like this in Braille script.”

Anatibala Porwal, a class 12 student, echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “I had never felt so proud of myself before. I had never imagined this. Today I read the menu card myself and ordered food. All the visually impaired people in the world should get this kind of facility.”

(With inputs from ANI)