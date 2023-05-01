Indore street vendor sells 'Gold kulfi,' netizens call it a 'waste of money'

One of the most cherished summertime delights is kulfi. The sweet flavour and the cold taste is a treat to have in the blazing heat. And thanks to its popularity, we can have several kinds of kulfis, from plain kulfi, pista kulfi to even mango kulfi and more. However, among these varieties, have you ever heard of a gold kulfi? Recently, a video of a street vendor from Indore selling a 'gold kulfi' has gone viral.

Indore street vendor sells 'Gold kulfi.' (Instagram/@Kalash Soni)

In a video shared by Instagram food blogger Kalash Soni, you can see the street vendor selling this kulfi. The video shows a man decked in gold jewellery. He takes out a piece of kulfi from a fridge and then wraps it up in '24 carat gold leaf.' As per Kalash Soni, this kulfi costs ₹351. This kulfi seller goes by the name of Prakash Kulfi at Sarafa in Indore.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared on April 14. Since being posted, it has been liked over 40,000 times. The share also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Waste of money." Another added, "Went there, had it, not worth it." A third posted, "Bro it's fake edible gold, it's not even half a carat, 24 toh bohot dur hai."

