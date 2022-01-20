Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Indori Jack Sparrow' makes noodles from scratch with a blindfold on. Watch

This video posted on Instagram shows the 'Indori Jack Sparrow' who makes noodles with a blindfold on the whole time.
The man who calls himself 'Indori Jack Sparrow' chops veggies for his noodles, with a blindfold on. (instagram/@nagpur_buzz)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:36 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are a regular user of Instagram, you may have come across this street food seller from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This video posted on Instagram shows this man who likes to dress like Captain Jack Sparrow. And in this specific video, he is seen making some noodles but with a blindfold on throughout the entire process of it.

The man likes to call himself the 'Indori Jack Sparrow,' owing to the fact that he looks and dresses like the character from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. The iconic character is portrayed by actor Johnny Depp. This video, however, shows the man from Indore, chopping up some veggies at his eatery called Sai Krupa Chinese Centre.

Not only this, he also makes the noodles with the blindfold on. He adds the noodles, veggies and different kinds of sauces, knowing precisely where everything is kept even without being able to see anything. By the end of the video, he is seen serving the noodles to the person recording this video who was also happening to time the entire process.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram on January 9, the video has already garnered more than 4,000 likes and several comments.

The man who was seen making noodles himself took to the comments section and thanked the food blogger who posted this video for doing so. Many posted clapping emojis at this feat. Some even compared him to yet another influencer by commenting things like, “Is it just me or does he look like RJ Abhinav?”

What are your thoughts on this video?

