Influencer Aarush Bhola’s BMW sparks debate on salaries: ‘Techies struggling to get 3–5 LPA’

Actor and content creator Aarush Bhola is now the proud owner of a brand new BMW sedan. Bhola shared pics of his BMW yesterday on Instagram, where he has over 4 million followers. “Manifest vi kare, Naale kare mehnta (Manifest it, and along with it work hard),” he captioned the pics, which show him and his family members posing with the luxury car.

Fitness influencer Aarush Bhola has bought a BMW

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The post was flooded with congratulatory comments from fans and followers celebrating the milestone. However, Bhola’s luxury car purchase soon became the centre of a larger conversation around income opportunities in India — particularly the contrast between traditional jobs and the growing creator economy.

Software engineers struggling to get ₹ 3–5 LPA

An X account (@Samaytwt) shared Aarush Bhola’s pictures and wrote: “Software engineers are still struggling to get ₹3–5 LPA salaries. Meanwhile content creators are buying Mercedes and BMWs.”

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{{^usCountry}} The post sparked a debate on stagnating white collar salaries in India and how much influencers can earn through content creation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post sparked a debate on stagnating white collar salaries in India and how much influencers can earn through content creation. {{/usCountry}}

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Many pointed out that while engineering and other white-collar careers were traditionally seen as stable and prestigious options, social media has opened up new avenues where creators can earn through brand collaborations, advertisements and other income streams.

(Also read: ₹40 LPA feels ‘very poor’ in Gurgaon: ‘I can’t sleep at night’">BMW owner earning ₹40 LPA feels ‘very poor’ in Gurgaon: ‘I can’t sleep at night’)

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Others criticised the tweet for implying that influencers are in the wrong for earning through social media.

A debate on salaries

“Coming from an engineer trying content creation, it's not easy too,” wrote X user Shreya Gupta.

“There are more millionaire software engineers in India than millionaire content creators. probably 50 times more. If you compare beginners of one domain with the top 0.0001% of other domain you will be forever disappointed,” another person wrote.

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“I used to complain like this but then I realised, no one is stopping me to make reels, videos, content. It is mine and only my choice not to do it,” Amazon techie Neha Sharma wrote. “So, I have no right to complain about things which I am not pursuing.”

Many people highlighted how content creation also requires dedication and hard work. “Stop being jealous bro. It's not hard to accept that we spent years studying and still didn't get the salary or career we expected. Content creation takes talent, consistency and skill too. There's no point in being bitter about someone else's success,” an X user advised.

(Also read: Techies rant against stagnant salaries at TCS, Tech Mahindra: ‘Same since 2007’)

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