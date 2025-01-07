Influencer captures Meghalaya's 'Whistling Village' where people have songs for names. Watch

This village in Meghalaya does not just speak, it sings. Nestled in the East Khasi Hills district, the hamlet of Kongthong is known as the "Whistling Village" as residents don't call each other by name but sing a special tune to communicate with each other. Travel content creator Neha Rana visited Kongthong to experience the unique and melodious tradition of the village first hand/(Instagram/finding.neha)

Travel content creator Neha Rana visited Kongthong to experience the unique and melodious tradition of the village first hand. "Have you guys heard of Kongthong? Every person has their own special tune, and it’s been a tradition here for generations. It’s like living in a musical world, but in real life," she wrote in a video she posted on Instagram, talking to the residents of the village.

Everyone she met introduced themselves by singing a melody unique to them. Interestingly, the village has 600-700 residents yet it is said that no two melodies are the same.

"Imagine calling out your loved one not with words but with music. Visiting Kongthong felt like stepping into a whole different world, where culture and nature come together so beautifully. If you’re ever in Meghalaya, don’t miss this gem—it’s as magical as it sounds (literally)," she wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

Why melodies not names?

Behind the unique tradition called ‘jingrwai lawbei’, or 'whistling lullaby’, is the love of a mother for her unborn child. Pregnant women in the village compose a short melody inspired by nature and it becomes the child’s identity. When the child is born, the mother introduces the tune to them and as the child grows up, they learn that it is their unique sound.

The melodies can be complex and last up to a minute, with each as unique as a fingerprint. (Also read: Bengaluru woman buys her childhood dream car, a vintage Padmini: ‘Feels surreal’)

Internet reacts

The post won hearts on the internet with many users surprised and impressed by the beautiful tradition. "What a beautiful and unique tradition Using melodies instead of names reflects a deep connection between people and their environment, turning identity into an art form," said one of them.

"In Meghalaya villages, residents have three names: A regular name, a distinct melody, and a shorter tune that is akin to a nickname," explained another user.