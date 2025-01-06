Bengaluru woman buys her childhood dream car, a vintage Padmini, leaves internet in awe

For most people, a dream car would mean a luxury vehicle or a shiny sports car that will turn heads as they drive it around but for one Bengaluru woman, the car of her dreams was one she had loved since she was a child. Rachana Mahadimane's childhood dream car wasn’t a flashy, expensive model but a vintage Padmini, a classic car that she said holds a special place in her heart. Rachana Mahadimane's childhood dream car wasn’t a flashy, expensive model but a vintage Padmini(Instagram/rachanamahadimane)

"I am pinching myself. I bought a car for my birthday and it is the car of my dreams. I have been dreaming about this car since I was a child," Mahadimane said in the video on Instagram, where she recorded herself driving the vintage car.

She said that she had admired the car for many years and finally found one to buy but it was not in good shape. After months of repair and a fresh coat of paint, her vision for her dream car came to life in a subtle powder blue colour.

Take a look at the video here:

Crediting the power of manifestation, she said that she has been seeing Padminis all around her for the past two years. “I have sketched them, painted them and I would document it every time I saw one in my neighbourhood. It feels surreal to be driving this around.”

Internet reacts

The post on Instagram delighted users who shared their joy at seeing a vintage car being loved again. "In a world of fancy luxury car chasing, this is absolutely real manifestation," said one user.

"I learned driving on a Padmini and my driving test was also on a Padmini with gears in the side of the steering wheel. Congratulations on you very own Padmini," wrote another user.

Another vintage car lover also shared how he fulfilled his car dream, "I bought an Ambassador this June and drove it Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Love your Padmini."

All about Padmini cars

The Premier Padmini, was manufactured in India under license from Fiat and its popularity peaked during 1970s and 80s with celebrities like Rajnikanth, Mammootty, and Aamir Khan among its owners.

With more modern and more fuel-efficient cars from Maruti Suzuki slowly becoming the favourite, the popularity of the Padmini slowly died down. Padminis also served as iconic "kaali peeli" Mumbai taxicabs before being taken off roads in 2023.