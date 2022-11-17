'Insight into history': Man shows British Indian passport from 1927. Watch

Many people love to have a collection of items. Some may collect stamps; others may collect coins, watches, souvenirs, and more. And if you are someone who enjoys watching and knowing about such items, an Instagram user known by the name of Passport Guy collects various vintage passports and shares about them.

Recently, he shared a British Indian passport from the year 1927. The passport belonged to Dr Balabhai Nanavati, who also has a hospital named after him in Mumbai. The passport shows his personal details, like where he was born and where he was travelling to. Further in the video, you can see various places that Dr Balabhai Nanavati had travelled to.

Since this video was shared, it has been liked 14,000 times and has several comments. Many people were left stunned by looking at the passport.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Whoa! Wow. To my knowledge, the design didn't change much till the late nineties. Thanks for this. It is fascinating. I pass the hospital often." A second person added, "This is really vintage and lives up to your profile name. Truly an insight into history. " A third person added, "I have my Grandfathers passport. It says "India Ceylon Passport." What surprises me is his parents and ancestors are all from India. Never understood how come he possessed an India-Ceylon passport."

