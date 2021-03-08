Home / Trending / International Women’s Day 2021: Nobel Prize organisation shares inspiring clip of women who have changed the world
The organisation shared the inspiring video to celebrate International Women's Day.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:08 PM IST
The image shows all the women recipients pf the Nobel prize.(Instagram/@nobelprize_org)

On International Women’s Day, women all over the world are celebrated for their outstanding contribution in every sphere. Celebrating the day, the Nobel Prize organisation shared a video on their Instagram page.

“We’re celebrating the women who have changed the world. Here’s all of the amazing women who have been awarded the Nobel Prize and their remarkable achievements at the time of the award,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip shows all the women recipients of the prestigious award.

Take a look at the video:

Shared an hour ago, the clip has garnered over 22,000 views and several comments. People lauded the remarkable achievement of the women featured in the video. Many shared their reactions by simply posting fire and heart emojis.

“So inspiring,” wrote an Instagram user. “Loved the video,” commented another. “It’s so great to see such amazing women,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

