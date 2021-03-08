International Women’s Day 2021: Smriti Irani thanks women with this special post

International Women's Day is observed on March 8, every year, across the world to celebrate achievements of women in social, cultural, economic and political spheres. It is also an occasion where awareness is created about various women's issues. To celebrate this day and wish others, many also share special posts on different social media platforms. Union minister Smriti Irani is among them. She took to Instagram to share a video to thank “over 6 million Indian women who led the battle against the Covid 19 pandemic.”

“There is No Hero without HER. Grateful to over 6 million Indian women who led the battle against the Covid 19 pandemic...their resilience, their service, their contribution saved millions of life … Our Nation is grateful for their leadership,” she wrote while sharing the video.

The animated video opens to show women in different uniforms, from doctor’s to soldier’s. It then goes on to showcase the achievements and contributions of women in fighting the battle against the ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at the heartwarming clip:

Since being posted less than an hour ago, the video has gathered nearly 3,800 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many wrote “Happy Women’s Day” to wish others. A few also praised Irani for sharing such a thoughtful post.

“No matter how tough the situation gets, your inspiring words always lift me up. Happy Women’s Day,” wrote an Instagram user. “Yes, we are very grateful to all our women doctors, nurses, policewomen, sanitary workers, etc. Happy International Women's Day!” shared another.

What do you think of Irani’s post?