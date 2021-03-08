Home / Trending / International Women’s Day 2021: Smriti Irani thanks women with this special post
trending

International Women’s Day 2021: Smriti Irani thanks women with this special post

International Women’s Day 2021: Smriti Irani's post prompted people to share appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:51 AM IST
International Women’s Day 2021: The image shows a still taken from the video shared by Smriti Irani.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

International Women's Day is observed on March 8, every year, across the world to celebrate achievements of women in social, cultural, economic and political spheres. It is also an occasion where awareness is created about various women's issues. To celebrate this day and wish others, many also share special posts on different social media platforms. Union minister Smriti Irani is among them. She took to Instagram to share a video to thank “over 6 million Indian women who led the battle against the Covid 19 pandemic.”

“There is No Hero without HER. Grateful to over 6 million Indian women who led the battle against the Covid 19 pandemic...their resilience, their service, their contribution saved millions of life … Our Nation is grateful for their leadership,” she wrote while sharing the video.

The animated video opens to show women in different uniforms, from doctor’s to soldier’s. It then goes on to showcase the achievements and contributions of women in fighting the battle against the ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at the heartwarming clip:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

American chef cooks Indian dishes for son-in-law’s birthday, wows people

Cat enjoys hike sitting on best buddy dog’s back. Watch absolutely adorable clip

Nasa posts pic of majestic galaxy discovered in 1876, shares interesting facts

Eshna Kutty hula hoops while wearing a flowy skirt, video wows people

Since being posted less than an hour ago, the video has gathered nearly 3,800 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many wrote “Happy Women’s Day” to wish others. A few also praised Irani for sharing such a thoughtful post.

“No matter how tough the situation gets, your inspiring words always lift me up. Happy Women’s Day,” wrote an Instagram user. “Yes, we are very grateful to all our women doctors, nurses, policewomen, sanitary workers, etc. Happy International Women's Day!” shared another.

What do you think of Irani’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
women's day instagram smriti irani
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP