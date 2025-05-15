Internet reacts to CBSE topper’s 20-hour of studying claim: ‘10th mein itni padhai?’

A video of CBSE Class 10 topper Srishti Sharma claiming she studied 20 hours a day has raised concerns about overburdened students and misplaced expectations. Srishti, from Haryana's Panchkula, scored a perfect 100% in the CBSE Class 10 examinations - an incredible feat that she says was achieved through sheer hard work and dedication. Srishti Sharma celebrating her success with her father, Rajiv Sharma. (Sant Arora/HT)

Studying 20 hours a day

The CBSE student said that she did not rely on tuition or coaching classes, instead studying 17 to 18 hours – and sometimes even 20 hours – a day.

“I am very happy. I made my family and teachers proud. I never had any tuition and used to study 20 hours a day. I was under-confident, but my parents always supported me. My father is my biggest inspiration. He always showed trust in me,” a smiling Srishti was seen telling media outlets after the results were announced.

The CBSE topper added that she was “underconfident” before appearing for her Class 10 board exams, but her parents encouraged her.

Internet reacts

Social media users were largely surprised to learn that a student in Class 10 felt the need to study 20 hours a day.

“10th std mein 20 ghante padhne layak toh kuch nahi tha waise (To be honest, there was nothing in class 10 that merited 20 hours of studying),” posted one X user.

“Class 10 mein itni padhai (So much studying in Class 10?)” another wondered.

“Isn't adequate sleep more important than 100% score? Well, I've always been a 75%-80% student in my student life. Don't understand how it feels to score >90%,” an X user posted.

“Congratulations to her!! However studying 20 hours isn't a good thing for sure. Am sure, she did it around the exams time and not throughout the year,” another said.

Some also criticised her parents, speculating that they placed a disproportionate amount of importance on good marks.