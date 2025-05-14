'Studied 17-18 hours a day': Haryana teen on how she scored 100% in CBSE class 10

Srishti Sharma from Haryana's Panchkula revealed that she regularly studied for 17 to 18 hours a day, sometimes even 20 hours, to secure a perfect score of 100% in the CBSE Class 10 exams. Srishti Sharma credited her father, Rajiv Sharma for motivating her. (Sant Arora/HT)

The 16-year-old student of Bhavan Vidyalaya in Sector 15, Panchkula, only lost one mark in social science in her otherwise perfect score. However, as per CBSE’s “Best of Five” rule which considers the score of the five best-performing subjects, she achieved 500/500.

“I already knew where I had gone wrong. It was a multiple-choice question and I made a silly mistake. I was bawling after returning home,” she told Hindustan Times.

No tuition classes, focus on self-study

The Haryana teen revealed that she did not opt for any extra coaching or tuition classes like her peers and chose to focus on the study material provided by the school.

"I have never taken any extra coaching classes. The resources provided by the school were all I had to study from. I have dedicated as much as 20 hours a day to self-study. Not one word written in any NCERT book was left unread by me," she told news agency PTI.

However, the teen claimed that she felt very underconfident but was motivated by her teachers and parents to just give her best and not regret when the results were out.

"My father is my biggest inspiration. He always trusted me and he always knew that I could perform this well. He never pressured me. I did not expect to score this well but I knew I did my best," she added.

Advice for students

Srishti now aims to pursue computer science engineering from IIT Bombay and shared her success mantra for other students like herself.

"Always believe in yourself and work hard. If you can't do that, leave it up to God and focus on doing your best. If you are a good person who does not put down others, then only good things will come your way. If you make your books your friends and reading your hobby, this kind of result is achievable," she said.