Class 10 CBSE results: Srishti from Panchkula nails a perfect 100%

Right after her 16th birthday celebrations on Monday, Srishti Sharma had even more reason to celebrate on Tuesday as she scored an impressive 100% in the CBSE Class 10 exams. Srishti Sharma celebrating her success with her father, Rajiv Sharma. (Sant Arora/HT)

A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya in Sector 15, Panchkula, Srishti lost one mark in the social science subject.

But given the CBSE’s “Best of Five” rule in Class 10, where the marks of the five best-performing subjects are considered when calculating the overall percentage, she achieved a perfect 100%.

“I already knew where I had gone wrong. It was a multiple-choice question and I made a silly mistake. I was bawling after returning home,” she said.

Interestingly, she had opted for Punjabi as the optional third language. While many students don’t study too hard for the third language, as they just need to clear it, she studied Punjabi avidly and got full marks in it.

Srishti said she did not take any tuitions and her success was the result of self-study, dedicating an astounding 17 to 18 hours a day, and her teachers’ efforts. School principal Gulshan Kaur was all praises for the student.

Her father, Rajiv Sharma, works with CITCO in Chandigarh and her mother, Aasha Sharma, is a housewife.

She has now opted for non-medical, with plans to pursue computer science engineering from IIT Bombay.

Two students from the tricity — Amisha Parkash of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh, and Yashasvi Bhav of Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula — secured a remarkable 99.8%.

Gurnoor Singh of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, achieved 99.6%. His father, Wattandeep Singh, is a manager at Cheema Broilers in Mohali and mother Deepika Kamboj is a housewife. In Mohali, Harshvir Singh of Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, also bagged 99.6%.