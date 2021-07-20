iPad, TV, snacks- This Chennai autowala has it all in his vehicle. Read his inspiring story

Where there’s a will, there’s a way- Chennai’s Anna Durai has aptly proved this saying with his hard work and undying spirit to prove himself as an entrepreneur. Known as Auto Anna, Durai is the proud owner of a hi-tech auto rickshaw that has gadgets that you can’t even imagine spotting inside an auto rickshaw. Humans of Bombay has shared a clip featuring Durai’s story and it is definitely a must-watch.

The clip starts with Durai describing how he was unable to continue with his studies due financial issues. The video then goes on to show how he decided to spread his entrepreneurial wings and make his auto rickshaw the best one in the city. Equipped with masks, sanitizer, an iPad, a TV and even a mini fridge, Durai’s vehicle gives customers an unexpected surprise.

Watch the video to see Anna Durai’s story:

Shared on July 15, the clip has garnered over 1.3 million views and several reactions. Durai’s efforts to make his auto rickshaw nothing less than a hi-tech vehicle has left netizens in awe. While many praised him, others expressed their wish to take a ride on his vehicle.

“I remember the day when I boarded his auto after seeing the iPad in the front! Had a great chat with him,” wrote an Instagram user. “If you want to achieve something, here’s proof that you can have it with faith and hardwork,” commented another.

“Such a great entrepreneurial spirit,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?