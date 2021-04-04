David Warner and Rohit Sharma’s Insta conversation sparks laughter

Australia opener David Warner is in India to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Presently he is observing a week-long quarantine as a precaution against the ongoing pandemic. And, recently he took to Instagram to post a video asking his fans to share ideas with him on how to spend time while in quarantine. What has now left people in splits is a conversation that took place between Warner and Rohit Sharma, who is playing for Mumbai Indians.

“I’ve arrived and ready to go but one problem I need some ideas to get through the next few days of quarantine!! Please give me some ideas please comment below,” David Warner wrote while sharing the video.

Before knowing what Sharma replied, take a look at the video:

Rohit Sharma wrote, “Must be missing Tiktok.” During lockdown last year in Australia, David Warner started sharing all sorts of TikTok videos. The clips show his face imposed on the faces of the actors from different film and song sequences. He also re-shared the Tiktok videos on Instagram.

Sharma took a light-hearted dig at Warner as the app Tiktok is currently banned in India.

Rohit Sharma's reply to David Warner. (Instagram/@davidwarner31)

Continuing the witty banter, Warner also shared a reply. “You’re correct, I may have to do a duet dance with you on Reels [an Instagram feature],”

The image shows David Warner's reply to Rohit Sharma. (Instagram/@davidwarner31)

Their conversation also received tons of replies with people sharing various responses.

“Waiting for it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha, that would be fun,” shared another. “Rohit Sharma savage hai, yet another reason to love,” said a third.

What do you think of David Warner and Rohit Sharma’s online conversation?