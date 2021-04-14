Home / Trending / IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya shares cute video with son Agastya, Anushka Sharma reacts
trending

IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya shares cute video with son Agastya, Anushka Sharma reacts

IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share the video with his son Agastya.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 05:20 PM IST
IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya playing with his son Agastya.(Instagram/@hardikpandya93)

Hardik Pandya recently took to Instagram to share a super sweet video with his son Agastya. The video prompted people to post all sorts of love-filled comments, including actor Anushka Sharma.

“My boy, my heart, my life,” Pandya wrote along with a heart emoji. The video shows snippets of Pandya’s time with his son. What makes the video even more endearing is the song playing in the background. It’s the title track of the film Kalank.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Elon Musk replies to tweet about what he was doing in the 90s. Post goes viral

Tortoise with joint problems in German Zoo gets skate board to move around

Sit in a tub full of snakes, win $10,000 – YouTuber’s challenge shocks netizens

Humans pretend to leave doggo behind for walk, its expression is heart-melting

Since being posted a little over an hour ago, the post has already gathered more than 4.3 lakh likes, including one from Sania Mirza.

Anushka Sharma reacted to the video with a heart emoji. Hardik Pandya’s brother and Agastya’s uncle Krunal Pandya also shared the same emojis.

Anushka Sharma's reply on Hardik Pandya's Instagram post. (Instagram/@hardikpandya93)
Krunal Pandya's reply to Hardik Pandya's Instagram post. (Instagram/@hardikpandya93)

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. "How sweet," shared another.

Just like Anushka Sharma and Krunal Pandya several others also shared heart emojis to express their reactions. Some also reacted with fire emojis.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hardik pandya anushka sharma instagram

Related Stories

trending

IPL 2021: Krunal Pandya teams up with nephew Agastya against Hardik Pandya

PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 04:49 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP