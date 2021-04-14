IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya shares cute video with son Agastya, Anushka Sharma reacts

Hardik Pandya recently took to Instagram to share a super sweet video with his son Agastya. The video prompted people to post all sorts of love-filled comments, including actor Anushka Sharma.

“My boy, my heart, my life,” Pandya wrote along with a heart emoji. The video shows snippets of Pandya’s time with his son. What makes the video even more endearing is the song playing in the background. It’s the title track of the film Kalank.

Since being posted a little over an hour ago, the post has already gathered more than 4.3 lakh likes, including one from Sania Mirza.

Anushka Sharma reacted to the video with a heart emoji. Hardik Pandya’s brother and Agastya’s uncle Krunal Pandya also shared the same emojis.

Anushka Sharma's reply on Hardik Pandya's Instagram post. (Instagram/@hardikpandya93)

Krunal Pandya's reply to Hardik Pandya's Instagram post. (Instagram/@hardikpandya93)

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. "How sweet," shared another.

Just like Anushka Sharma and Krunal Pandya several others also shared heart emojis to express their reactions. Some also reacted with fire emojis.

What are your thoughts on the video?