IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals trolls themselves with meme after losing match against Royal Challengers Bangalore

In the ongoing IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 wickets in a match that took place on April 22 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The loss also pushed RR to the bottom of the points table. However, amid the situation, RR showed their funny side by trolling themselves with a hilarious meme.

Taking to Twitter, the franchise shared an image with a few words written on it. “Directed by Robert B. Weide,” it reads. In case you’re aware of this meme, allow us to explain. In this meme, the aforementioned credit is added at the end of a hilarious video which often has a disastrously funny ending.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared on April 22, the post has gathered more than 23,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Some also praised the people handling the profile for sharing such a witty post.

What are your thoughts on Rajasthan Royals’ post?