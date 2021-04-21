IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma signs ‘fanboy’ Avesh Khan’s jersey. Seen the viral pics yet?

A heartwarming moment between Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma and Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Avesh Khan was recently captured on camera. And, the pictures of the moment have gone viral.

Delhi Capitals took to Twitter to share the images capturing Khan’s ‘fanboy’ moment – and they are super sweet.

“The fanboy in Avesh Khan had to come out after the match,” the franchise wrote. On April 20, Mumbai Indians played against Delhi Capitals in a match in the ongoing Indian Premier League where the latter won by 6 wickets.

DC’s post is complete with the hashtag #YehHaiNayiDilli. Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 11,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Beautiful moment,” wrote a Twitter user. “Rohit Sharma is a delight to watch,” shared another. “This is called happiness,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the pictures featuring Rohit Sharma and Avesh Khan?