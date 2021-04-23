Home / Trending / IPL 2021: Virat Kohli dedicates half-century to daughter Vamika with this heartwarming gesture. Watch viral clip
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli dedicates half-century to daughter Vamika with this heartwarming gesture. Watch viral clip

The video was shared on Indian Premier League's official Instagram page.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 12:15 PM IST
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's gesture has now won people over.(Instagram/@iplt20)

A video of Virat Kohli dedicating his maiden half-century in the ongoing IPL 2021 to his daughter Vamika has gone viral. There is a possibility that the video will win your heart.

Shared on the official Instagram account of the Indian Premier League, the video was captured during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) which took place on April 22 at Wankhede Stadium.

“Do not miss @virat.kohli's celebration when the skipper got to his half century!” reads the caption shared with the video.

We won’t give away much, take a look at the video to see why Viral Kohli’s gesture is now winning people over.

Shared about 14 hours ago, the video has accumulated over 1.2 million views – and the numbers are only increasing.

“Proud moment,” wrote an Instagram user. “So sweet,” shared another. Many shared heart or fire emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

