IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson’s ‘wrestlemania’ viral clip will make you giggle

With only a few hours to go, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for IPL 2021 to begin. The first match of the season, between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), is set to start at 7:30 PM at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Amid this, a video shared by RBC’s ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal featuring himself along with teammate Kyle Jamieson has left people in splits.

Shared on Instagram, the video shows Chahal and Jamieson imitating famous wrestler Undertaker’s iconic slow walk. “The challengers are ready for wrestlemania,” Chahal wrote while sharing the video. His caption is a reference to WrestleMania, a professional wrestling event set to start on April 10.

Take a look at the video which may leave you giggling hard:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered close to 9.4 lakh likes – and counting. The clip also prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Many also posted laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.

“Undertaker is back,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mobile tower and mobile phone,” shared another. “Undertaker vs Rey mysterio,” commented a third while naming two famous wrestlers.

What do you think of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kyle Jamieson’s video?