IPL 2022: Shivam Dube bought by CSK for 4 crore on same day he becomes dad

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube announced on Instagram that his wife gave birth to a baby boy and on the same day he was bought by the IPL franchise CSK for ₹4 crore.
Indian player Shivam Dube was bought by Chennai Super Kings for 4 crore. (PTI)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 06:31 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube had two reasons to rejoice on Sunday as he was bought by the IPL team Chennai Super Kings for 4 crore on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction and his wife gave birth to a son. “Bundle of happiness arrives in our life … blessed with a baby boy,” Dube posted on Instagram.

The post has received more than 44,000 likes so far and was instantly flooded with comments from fellow cricketers and fans congratulating the couple.

See the post below:

“Congratulations,” wrote cricketer Mayank Dagar.

Cricketer Rahul Tewatia also congratulated the couple. 

RELATED STORIES

“Congratulations bhaiya, so happy for you,” commented cricketer Chetan Sakariya along with heart emojis. 

“Wishing you many congratulations on your new bundle of joy,” wrote an Instagram user. 

The bidding was started at 50 lakh, his base price, and shot up to 2 crore. The fight was between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings initially, before CSK jumped in.

Chennai Super Kings posted a video of Dube welcoming him to the team. Dube says he is really excited to be a part of “this big franchise and it is a dream come true to play under Mahi bhai (Mahendra Singh Dhoni)”. 

See the video below:

The 28-year-old made his India debut and played in his only match against the West Indies in December 2019. 

He has represented India in 13 T20Is. 

In the Indian Premier League, he has previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, whom he represented in the last IPL. 

 

