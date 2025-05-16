IQ test: Crack this challenging maths puzzle to prove you’re next-level smart

In the age of endless scrolling and swiping, few things capture the internet’s attention quite like a good brain teaser—especially when it involves numbers, logic, and just enough confusion to make you question everything you thought you knew about basic maths. From riddles on X (formerly Twitter) to tricky puzzles on Facebook, maths brain teasers have built a strong and growing following online. A maths brain teaser shared on X puzzled internet.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: Brain teaser: Only 5% of people with keen attention to detail can count exact number of balls in this image)

If you’re a fan of these kinds of mental challenges, we’ve got a puzzle that’s sure to twist your brain into knots. Shared by the X account Brainy Quiz, the teaser reads:

"IQ Test: 11 = 8, 22 = 64, 33 = 216, 44 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the equation looks nonsensical – but that’s part of the fun. The real challenge is spotting the hidden pattern, which often involves creative thinking rather than straightforward calculations.

Another brain teaser making the rounds

Before this, another number puzzle posted by the Facebook page Maths Tricks had users equally baffled. The riddle reads:

"111 = 21, 222 = 44, 223 = 46, 334 = ?"

While the format is different, the challenge is the same: identify the logic behind the number transformations. Many have tried to work it out, with different theories popping up in the comments.

The internet’s love with maths puzzles

So why do we keep coming back to these teasers? Part of their appeal lies in the sense of accomplishment when you finally crack the code. It’s a test of logic, pattern recognition, and occasionally, sheer guesswork. More than that, these puzzles are easy to share and spark immediate conversation.

(Also read: Think you’re a brain teaser champ? Crack this mind-bending maths puzzle to prove it)

Have you cracked the code?

If you think you've got what it takes to solve these puzzles, now’s your chance to prove it. Take a closer look, give it your best shot, and see if your logic holds up. Who knows — you might just spot the hidden pattern that everyone else missed.