IRCTC penalises caterer after passenger finds metal piece in dal on Guwahati train

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has imposed a fine on the contractor providing catering services on board the Guwahati-Okha Dwarka Express after a passenger reported finding a piece of metal in his food.

A passenger on the Guwahati-Okha Dwarka Express found a piece of metal in his food. (X/@amitawasth30825)

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The passenger, named Amit Awasthi, shared an X video showing the metal piece he found in his dal. “Look at what I found in my dal. I have already eaten half the food,” he was heard saying in Hindi in the video.

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Holding up the piece of silver-coloured metal, the passenger further said: “I am worried that I may have ingested this. They are saying it’s part of the scrub that is used for washing utensils.”

“This is dangerous. IRCTC, please take note of the kind of food being served,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate video, a member of the catering staff onboard the Guwahati train was filmed saying that the piece of metal came from scrub pads used to wash utensils. These scrubbers and mesh pads are typically made of stainless steel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate video, a member of the catering staff onboard the Guwahati train was filmed saying that the piece of metal came from scrub pads used to wash utensils. These scrubbers and mesh pads are typically made of stainless steel. {{/usCountry}}

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The staff member offered to replace the passenger’s meal. “Sir vo bartan manjhne wala hai. Vo fass gaya hoga,” he said, apologising repeatedly and offering to refund the passenger. The passenger refused to accept both the replacement meal or the refund, saying he would complain to the Railways.

IRCTC responds

After the passenger shared footage of the contaminant on X, the official account of IRCTC replied saying a “substantial penalty” had been imposed on the caterers. IRCTC also said that staff had been de-rostered over the incident.

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“The matter was viewed with the utmost seriousness, and a substantial penalty has been imposed on the service provider concerned, along with a strict warning to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Furthermore, the staff involved in has been derostered,” IRCTC said on X.

IRCTC did not specify whether a monetary fine was imposed on the caterer.

(Also read: ₹10 lakh, vendor ₹50 lakh">Live worms in Vande Bharat meal row: Indian Railways fines IRCTC ₹10 lakh, vendor ₹50 lakh)