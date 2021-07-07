Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Clip touches hearts
trending

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Clip touches hearts

While many couldn’t stop praising the café worker, others expressed how the video was wholesome.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 06:28 PM IST
The image shows the cafe worker named Frankie helping out a customer on a wheelchair.(Facebook/@Pine cafe bar)

Many videos on the Internet showcase some wholesome moments between individuals that can fill one’s heart with joy. This video shared on Facebook by the Pines Café Bar in Dublin, Ireland is an apt example of that. The video shows a worker from the café helping out one of their customers.

The clip starts with a shot of the worker named Frankie escorting a customer sitting on a wheelchair. As the video goes on, Frankie continues to hold a huge umbrella over the customer’s head to protect them from the heavy rain. “Our Frankie going above and beyond!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on July 5, the clip has garnered over 3,600 views and several reactions. While many couldn’t stop praising the café worker, others expressed how the video was wholesome.

“Good man Frank. Lovely staff, helpful too,” wrote a Facebook user. “Great job Frankie,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

facebook ireland
