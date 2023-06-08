‘Is that even safe’: Video of aggressive gym trainer goes viral

Gym trainers often employ different ways to motivate people to reach their fitness goals. Usually, those ways leave people inspired. This trainer’s way, however, has left people scared and with questions. Shared on Twitter, a video shows an instructor’s aggressive way of asking a man to continue lifting weights.

The video shows the aggressive gym trainer. (Screengrab)

“And you wonder how come Gurgaon dudes are doing push-ups on top of a running car,” wrote a Twitter user referencing a recent incident where a man was captured doing pushups on top of a moving car.

The video opens to show the trainer shouting and asking a man to lift the weights or leave the gym. At one point, he also pushes the man. He continues doing so until the man ends up completing the exercise.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received close to 6.4 lakh views and counting. It has also accumulated more than 3,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. While some joked about the incident, a few called it “unsafe”.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Dude Brooooo,” posted a Twitter user. “Is that even safe,” shared another. “It’s dangerous,” added a third. “And to think, Weightlifting was supposed to be a non-contact sport,” commented a fourth. “That trainer is terrifying,” expressed a fifth. “Bro trains Hulk,” wrote a sixth.