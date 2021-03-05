Is that ship ‘floating’ in the sky? Viral picture leaves netizens bamboozled

Some images available on the Internet force one to look at them again and again so one can understand what is going on in them. This picture of a ship may make you do the same. Facebook user Colin McCallum shared this image he captured at Banff, Aberdeenshire and it can seriously make one question one’s observation skills.

“Saw a real life optical illusion in Banff today,” reads the caption shared alongside the image. The picture shows a ship but what makes the photo puzzling is how the ship appears to look like it is floating in the air.

“When I first saw the boat, I had to do a double-take because I genuinely thought it was floating. Upon further inspection, however, I noticed that it was in fact just a remarkable optical illusion, McCallum told DailyMail.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on February 27, the post has garnered over 1,000 reactions and several comments. While some were perplexed at the unusual sight, many were confused about how the illusion happened.

“That’s brilliant!” wrote an individual. To this McCallum replied, “Had to do a double take to be sure”. “Wasn't an illusion, Agent Smith forgot to upgrade our version so the Matrix is getting glitchy,” joked another. “Back to the future fella. Good one,” commented a third.

Did you get confused looking at the illusion too?