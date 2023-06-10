Is this viral pic of Tom Cruise's stunt doubles real?

A picture with a claim that it shows Tom Cruise’s stunt doubles is going viral. However, the claim is inaccurate. Many people are sharing the image with the false claim on Twitter and Facebook. Just like this user of the microblogging site who wrote “Tom Cruise stunts double… Tom is not even in the picture, he took the picture” while tweeting the picture. The image, however, is not real and is created using AI-powered platform Midjourney.

Is this image of om Cruise’s stunt doubles real of AI-generated? (Facebook/@Ong Hui Woo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The now-viral image shows three people smiling while looking at the camera. They have uncanny resemblance not just to each other but also with actor Tom Cruise. All of them are seen wearing white shirts. While two of them are seen in black pants, one of them is dressed in white pants.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The image was originally created by an artist named Ong Hui Woo. They shared this particular picture, along with others, on the official Facebook page of Midjourney. “Tom Cruise's stunt doubles celebrating at the MI 7 premiere after party. If you intend to copy and paste these photos on your website or your FB, please at least mention and give credit to the original creator (which is me) or Midjourney, the platform where all these images are created,” they wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

Images created by an artist on Tom Cruise's stunt doubles using Midjourney. (Ong Hui Woo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, the image going viral that claims to show stunt doubles of Tom Cruise is not real. It is created using an AI-powered app Midjourney.

.