Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani explore Mumbai in top-down Rolls-Royce: ‘Ambani twins take luxury to next level’

A video of twins Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani enjoying a ride in Mumbai at night has gone viral. The clip shows the duo and Akash’s wife, Shloka Mehta, riding in a top-down Rolls-Royce. The image shows Ambani twins Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani in a Rolls-Royce. (Screengrab)

Instagram page Soch! India shared the video along with a brief caption. “Ambani twins Isha and Akash take luxury to the next level with a joy ride in a stunning top-down Rolls! Just a casual day of living the dream,” reads the caption to the post.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Nothing like a joy ride in a top-down Rolls for Ambani twins. Isha and Akash living their best life on the open road.”

Akash Ambani is seen driving a gorgeous white-coloured Rolls-Royce with Isha Ambani sitting beside him. His wife, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Shloka Mehta, is seen sitting at the back. All three smile for a brief moment as they look at the camera.

Take a look at the entire video here:

About Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani:

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani have three children: twins Akash and Isha Ambani and their younger brother Anant Ambani. The billionaire married his wife in 1985 and had their twins in 1991. Anant was born four years later, in 1995.

Akash Ambani attended an international school and then went to Brown University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s in economics in 2014. The same year, he joined Reliance. He currently serves as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL). He has been named in TIME magazine’s TIME100 Next list of rising stars. In addition, he was featured in Fortune’s 40 Under-40 young leaders.

Isha Ambani serves on the executive leadership teams and is a Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Jio Financial Services Limited, Reliance Foundation (RF), Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Isha Ambani's academic journey is marked by her graduation from Yale University with a double major in Psychology and South Asian Studies, and her subsequent achievement of an MBA from Stanford University.

What are your thoughts on this video of Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani?