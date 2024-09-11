Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta make time for friend’s wedding in Coimbatore amid Antilia Ganpati festivities

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made time to attend a friend’s wedding in Tamil Nadu during the multi-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Antilia. The elder Ambani scion was filmed at a private luxury resort in Coimbatore earlier this week, reportedly to attend the wedding of a friend. He was later joined by his wife, who flew down separately. Akash Ambani (L) at a private resort in Coimbatore.(Instagram/@thesravanireddy)

Akash Ambani, 32, is the elder son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He is married to Shloka Mehta and the couple has two children together. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta flew down to Coimbatore and attended the wedding of Gokul Das, son of a Karnataka businessman, and his bride Nikki, reported Tamil news portal Kamadenu.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta put up an appearance at the wedding while still making time for the Ambani family’s grand Ganesh Chaturthi festivities that kicked off on Friday when the family welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their home. On Saturday, September 7, the family hosted a star-studded celebration at their palatial Mumbai home, Antilia, followed by a huge procession to immerse the idol in the sea.

According to Kamadenu, the wedding reception of Gokul Das took place on September 7. Akash Ambani attended the wedding and the reception and stayed at a private resort in Coimbatore, the news website reported.

A video of the elder Ambani heir arriving at CSR Landmark Resorts was shared by the resort owner on Instagram. It shows Akash Ambani arriving at the property in his own convoy. He was filmed dressed in a traditional outfit as he received a bouquet from the resort staff.

“Honoured to welcome and serve India’s richest man’s son Mr Akash Ambani at our CSR Landmark Resorts,” wrote Sravani Reddy on Instagram.

Another post shared by Reddy shows Akash Ambani, dressed in a pale pink kurta and jacket, posing with resort staff.

It is believed that Shloka Mehta arrived in Coimbatore on the morning of September 8. After attending the wedding together, the couple paid a visit to Isha Yoga Centre in the city.

(Also read: Nita Ambani and Tina Ambani lead aarti together at Antilia Ganesh Chaturthi festivities)