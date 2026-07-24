Over 150 detained in South, SE Delhi; police cite preventive action

Over 150 people were briefly detained from south and southeast Delhi in connection with the students’ protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police officials said on Thursday. DCP (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said preventive action was taken with respect to the protest under Delhi Police Act section 65 (Persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of police officers).

DCP (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said preventive action was taken with respect to the protest under Delhi Police Act section 65 (Persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of police officers).

“On Tuesday, we detained 10 persons. On Wednesday, a total of 64 persons (53 male, 11 female) were detained and on Thursday, a total of 141 persons were held,” he said in a statement.

Most of them were detained from Neela Gumbad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Oberoi Hotel Flyover, and interstate border at Badarpur, he said, adding, all detainees were sent to the Detection Centre, STU, PS Badarpur Border for verification and released later in the evening.

Separately, a senior police official said that over 25 people were detained either on their way to the protest site or returning from there in different parts of south Delhi.

The detainees had posters, pepper spray, and other material in their possession, said the officer, adding that this was also part of preventive action against people who were joining an “unlawful assembly”.

Among the detainees were college students identified as Aakil and Arbaz.

Mujeeb, their friend, told HT, “We had all gone to Jantar Mantar together on Thursday but I left early. They were coming in an autorickshaw. On their way, the police stopped them and asked them where they were coming from, and after they said Jantar Mantar, they were detained.”

He said Aakil is from Jamia Milia Islamia University and Arbaz is from Delhi University.

Mujeeb alleged that none of their parents had been informed of the detention by police.

The senior police officer quoted above that they are in the process of verifying details of detainees and contacting families.

CJP spokesperson, Ratna Singh, shared a video from Lodhi Colony police station in which policemen can allegedly be seen arguing with a group of lawyers and pushing them. The lawyers were allegedly there to help the detainees.

Senior police officers said they are checking the video and said all detainees had been released by 10 pm.

Separately, two people were also arrested at Badarpur Border picket while they were fleeing barricades on a black Hero Splendor motorcycle, said the DCP (southeast).

The men were found to be carrying a country-made pistol and a button knife, “exposing attempts by armed elements to infiltrate the protest,” said DCP.

Since Monday, thousands of protesters have joined the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protest against examination paper leaks. Around 70-80 protesters were detained on Monday. They were later released, police said.