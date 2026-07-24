Booming bus fleet : Lko still awaits basic shelters in expanding neighbourhoods

After four previous tenders failed to attract bidders, the Lucknow City Transport Services Limited (LCTSL) has floated its fifth tender, on Thursday, for the maintenance and upgrade of 40 bus passenger shelters through private participation. For representation only (HT File Photo)

As Lucknow prepares to expand its city bus fleet by adding more than 40 buses, the lack of basic passenger infrastructure continues to undermine public transport in several fast-growing parts of the city. Large residential and commercial hubs such as Sushant Golf City, Ekana Stadium, the Lulu Mall stretch, Gomti Nagar Vistar, SGPGI and Vrindavan Colony continue to operate without designated bus passenger shelters.

A Hindustan Times inspection of several bus shelters across the city found many in poor condition. Several shelters had broken benches, damaged roofs, rusted structures and inadequate seating, while some consisted only of a deteriorating shed offering little protection from the weather. In many locations, commuters were seen waiting on footpaths or along the roadside due to the absence of usable shelters.

Passengers are forced to board and alight on roadsides, while buses halt along carriageways, raising concerns over commuter safety and traffic management.

According to a UPSRTC official, who requested anonymity, the earlier tenders received no response primarily because the bidding cost was considered too high by private firms. “The bid price has now been reduced by nearly half in the hope of attracting bidders this time,” the official said.

Lucknow City Transport Services Ltd (LCTSL) managing director Vimal Rajan said the latest tender was issued on Thursday and the agency expects the maintenance and upgrade work to begin once the bidding process is completed. He acknowledged that there is currently no proposal to construct new bus shelters in localities where none exist, despite the expansion of bus services.