‘Mom, thank you for walking so I could run’: Isha Ambani’s touching speech on Nita Ambani

Mothers often play a pivotal role in shaping their daughters' aspirations and achievements, and Isha Ambani’s recent speech at an award function highlighted that perfectly. The managing director of Reliance Retail delivered a touching speech on mom Nita Ambani while accepting the Icon of the Year award at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024. She also mentioned her own daughter, Aadiya. Isha Ambani’s heart-touching speech on mother Nita Ambani and daughter Aadiya while attending an award function. (Instagram/@eshaamiin1)

Isha Amabni on mom Nita Ambani

Stylist Esha L Amin shared a part of the speech on her Instagram story. “To my mother, my role model who paved the way for me,” Isha Ambani says in her acceptance speech. She continues, “I always tell her, ‘mom, thank you for walking, so I could run.’ So, really this is because of her. So, this is a dedication to my mother.”

Isha Amabni on daughter Aadiya

“I would like to dedicate this award to my daughter, Aadiya, who inspires me every day to do more and do better,” reportedly, Isha Ambani also thanked her daughter in her speech.

Film producer, designer, and wife of Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra are also seen on the stage beside Isha Ambani.

Isha Ambani and motherhood:

In an interview earlier this year, she opened up about giving birth to her twins, daughter Aadiya Shakti and son Krishna, through IVF (in-vitro fertilization). She followed in her mother Nita Amabni’s footsteps, who also gave birth to her twins, Akash Amabni and Isha Ambani, through IVF.

“I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right?” she told Vogue India.

Isha Ambani’s look at the event

The entrepreneur was seen wearing a classy white top with golden buttons paired with a long black skirt. She kept her hair open and applied soft makeup. Her look was completed with a pair of diamond earrings and a stack of rings.

About Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards:

Launched in 2007, the event celebrates “the trailblazing women who are excelling in their respective fields.” Isha Ambani received this year’s award at a gala event in Mumbai on Saturday.