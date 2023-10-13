IShowSpeed in Virat Kohli's jersey makes an Indian fruit seller in Mumbai ‘go bananas’- Watch

IShowSpeed has given a major surprise to his fans by visiting India. On Thursday, he livestreamed his video while roaming on the streets of Mumbai, playing cricket with local people, having a fun-filled meeting with Indian rapper MC STAN and dancing to Daler Mehndi's Tunak Tunak Tun song.

Screengrab from the video(YouTube/@IShowSpeed)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

18-year-old IShowSpeed has been a big hit and struck a chord with his fans in India. Out of his IRL livestream, a video clip has gone viral on "X"(formerly Twitter) in which he is seen buying banana from a fruit seller in Mumbai. With his funny actions, he makes the seller go bananas.

In the viral video, he approaches a fruit seller to buy a banana and pays him with a 100-rupee note( a little more than $1). The seller repeatedly tells him that the cost of one banana is just five rupees. When IShowSpeed pleads with him to keep the change, the seller tries to convince him to take some more fruits to make up for the extra money being paid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But IShowSpeed persists with him to accept the extra amount as a tip. At one point, he even erupts saying "Am I a monkey?" when the seller tries to push him to accept few more bananas. The entire moment leaves the crowd in splits, with young children laughing their hearts out at the hilarious situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Netizens are having a good laugh over the silly and goofy actions of IShowSpeed.

Why is IShowSpeed in India ?

IShowSpeed has fulfilled the demands of his Indian fans who wanted him to visit the country. As a self-proclaimed Virat Kohli fan, IShowSpeed is also looking forward to attend the cricket match between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He is supporting India and wants the country to badly beat Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People have just been telling me ‘come to India’, so here I am. I am here to see what India is all about. India has this energy and I can’t wait for it to come out. I am bringing mine out too, and I can’t wait for the two to mix,” IShowSpeed told HT City.

ALSO READ| Robot created from scratch using AI takes its very first ‘awkward’ steps

Who is IShowSpeed?

IShowSpeed is a social media personality who is known for his gimmicks, funny videos, publicity stunts and livestreaming videos on quirky topics. On YouTube, he boasts of a huge 20.7 million subscriber base. His real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr.

As an 18-year-old guy, he is full of energy which is very evident in his work. He has considerable fan presence in India and the USA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, he had to seek medical attention after he faced breathing difficulties while doing a science activity called the Elephant Toothpaste Experiment. Fans got worried about his health but later, IShowSpeed made it clear that he was fine.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!