IShowSpeed's Twitch ban revoked after 2 years, here's all you need to know

In an interesting turn of events, social media star IShowSpeed's permanent ban from Twitch has finally been lifted. The American streamer gained widespread popularity on the platform, but his journey was cut short after his channel was banned in December 2021. Upon hearing this news, IShowSpeed's fans are greatly delighted at the prospect of having the star back on Twitch.

Why was IShowSpeed banned on Twitch?

The 18-year-old was permanently banned from the platform after his sexist comments on Adin Ross' stream. On Ross’ show E-Date, IShowSpeed was paired with TikTok star Ash Kash to go on a date. But in a dramatic turn of events, IShowSpeed allegedly launched sexist jibes at her. In one of the video clips, IShowSpeed asked Ash, "Say if we were the last two people on Earth, and we had to reproduce to make the world continue, would you reproduce with me?”

“No, because that would mean our kids would have to intertwine,” replied Ash. “Who [is] gonna stop me? You’re not stopping me,” said the now 18-year-old. IShowSpeed's comments were taken seriously by Twitch. His comments came under the purview of violating Twitch’s community guidelines which prohibit “sexual assault…or content that encourages or promotes it." At the time of the ban, IShowSpeed had nearly 3 million subscribers on Twitch.

Who is IShowSpeed?

IShowSpeed is a social media celebrity who is known for his gimmicks, funny videos, publicity stunts and livestreaming on quirky topics. On YouTube, he boasts of a huge 20.6M subscriber base. Recently, he had to seek medical attention after he faced breathing difficulties while doing a science activity called the Elephant Toothpaste Experiment. Fans got worried about his health but later, IShowSpeed made it clear that he was fine.

