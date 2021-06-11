‘It had a package to post’: Share on alligator ‘visiting’ post office goes viral

By now you may have seen various posts on social media which show how alligators often casually stroll in different places – ranging from someone’s backyard to golf course. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. Shared on Facebook, an image shows a reptile ‘visiting’ a post office. The post has prompted people to share all sorts of comments with some hilariously writing how the animal went to the place to ‘post a package’. The incident took place in Hernando in Florida, USA.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office shared the post on Facebook. “Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the U.S Post Office facility located at 8501 Philatelic Road in Spring Hill in reference to a 7-foot alligator roaming the lobby area. The alligator was observed by a patron who came to the post office to mail a package. This post office location features automatic double doors that allow entrance into the lobby. A trapper responded and safely removed the alligator from the lobby,” they wrote. Their post is complete with an image of the reptile.

Since being posted, the post has been shared over 3,800 times. The post also accumulated nearly 2,900 likes. People had a lot to say about the share.

“He was there to pick up his mail!” joked a Facebook user. “Gator had a letter he wanted to mail,” commented another. “Just wanted to mail a package,” shared a third.

