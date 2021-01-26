Jai Ho: US ‘Dancing Dad’ posts special video to celebrate Republic Day. Watch

If you’ve been on the Internet recently, you may have come across the jubilant dance videos of Instagram user Ricky Pond from the USA. Pond shot to fame among netizens with his easy yet fun choreographies on peppy Indian songs that he performs to with his kids. Once again, he has grabbed netizens' attention with a unique video for a special occasion. After watching the clip, you may find yourself smiling.

“JAI HO. Happy 72nd Republic Day to all my Indian family! A big shoutout and thank you to my Indian family for your endless support, love and amazing music,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video. Pond and his son and daughter can be seen performing to the popular song Jai Ho composed by A. R. Rahman. In the clip, the Ponds also don traditional Indian attire which they got as a gift.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 41,500 likes and tons of comments. People loved the Indian attire of the Ponds and appreciated their interest in Indian songs and culture. Many wished the trio a Happy Republic Day.

“Wow! You guys look beautiful in our traditional attire! You guys are beautiful otherwise too, for loving another country, being so respectful and wowing us with your enthusiastic choreos!” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my God, this gave me goosebumps. By the way, you all look awesome in Indian attire,” commented another.

“Loved this video. Happy Republic Day to you all,” said a third.

What do you think of this video?