Japanese dance group shakes a leg to Chammak Challo, may make you groove too

If you loved the entertaining videos of the US dad who shares entertaining dance videos on several Bollywood songs, then you may also become a fan of this dance group from Japan too. Shared on Instagram, a video featuring the Asianz dancers dancing to a popular Bollywood song is just what you need to freshen up your mood.

The video starts with four members of the group, Moe, Mana, Mayu, Kaede, dancing to Chammak Challo from Ra.One. Their cute steps and simple choreography is a treat to watch.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on February 3, the clip has garnered over 1.3 million views and tons of comments. While many appreciated the group’s entertaining dance video, others shared fire emojis to show their liking for the clip.

“Loved it!” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! This is my favourite song and the dance was amazing,” commented another. “You guys rocked,” said a third.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON