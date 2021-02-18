Japanese dance group shakes a leg to Chammak Challo, may make you groove too
If you loved the entertaining videos of the US dad who shares entertaining dance videos on several Bollywood songs, then you may also become a fan of this dance group from Japan too. Shared on Instagram, a video featuring the Asianz dancers dancing to a popular Bollywood song is just what you need to freshen up your mood.
The video starts with four members of the group, Moe, Mana, Mayu, Kaede, dancing to Chammak Challo from Ra.One. Their cute steps and simple choreography is a treat to watch.
Take a look at the recording:
Shared on February 3, the clip has garnered over 1.3 million views and tons of comments. While many appreciated the group’s entertaining dance video, others shared fire emojis to show their liking for the clip.
“Loved it!” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! This is my favourite song and the dance was amazing,” commented another. “You guys rocked,” said a third.
What do you think of this video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese dance group shakes a leg to Chammak Challo, may make you groove too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man builds special robot to take care of ailing dog in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man’s soulful Bollywood medley on violin may leave you teary-eyed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai street vendor’s drool-worthy ‘flying dosa’ gets thumbs-up from netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘jugaad champion title’ leaves people with thoughts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get ready to 'rock and unroll’ with Redd the orangutan in this delightful clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study shows some dinosaur migration was delayed by climate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Prakash Varrier’s lip-syncing video is Instagram’s new love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US firm takes 3D printing to the next level, prints a demo house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer’s melodious singing video leaves people in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There are 4 people in this image. Can you spot all at first glance?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘What to do when life shuts a door’: Smriti Irani shares witty wisdom post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shankar Mahadevan jams with son Shivam, musical video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man, 53, rappels down blindfolded from 155 feet rock in Tamil Nadu. Bags record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Queen’s Gambit sparks sales for Spanish chess board maker. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox