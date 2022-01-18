Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Jasleen Royal shares dhol version of Justin Bieber's Stay and Shershaah's Ranjha
trending

Jasleen Royal shares dhol version of Justin Bieber's Stay and Shershaah's Ranjha

This video shared on Instagram by Jasleen Royal shows a dhol medley version of Ranjha from Shershaah and Justin Bieber's Stay.
The artists playing a dhol version of Ranjha from Shershaah and Justin Bieber's Stay. (instagram/@sanjaydholies)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 05:55 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

The song Ranjha from the 2021 movie Shershaah went all kinds of viral on social media. It was picturised on actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. And it was sung by B Praak and Jasleen Royal. Royal recently took to Instagram to reshare a video that was posted by an Instagram user - Sanjay Bhatt Dholi.

The video opens to show how a group of dholis start singing Justin Bieber’s Stay to the beats of the dhol. Soon, they mix it in with the viral Bollywood song Ranjha. The artists are seen thoroughly enjoying themselves throughout the video as much as netizens enjoyed this share.

Jasleen Royal shared this video with a caption that reads, “This is gold.” She followed it up with a heart emoji.

Watch it here:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared on Instagram around three hours ago, this video has garnered more than 57,000 views. It has also accumulated several reactions from people who couldn't stop admiring this fresh take on the two viral songs - Stay and Ranjha.

“Great dholis, enthusiastic performance on famous song Ranjha,” commented an Instagram user. “Ranjha supremacy,” posted another. Many flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis. “This is amazing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jasleen royal justin bieber instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Republic Day parade
UP Elections
India Covid-19 update
Dhanush
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP