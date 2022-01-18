Jasleen Royal shares dhol version of Justin Bieber's Stay and Shershaah's Ranjha

The song Ranjha from the 2021 movie Shershaah went all kinds of viral on social media. It was picturised on actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. And it was sung by B Praak and Jasleen Royal. Royal recently took to Instagram to reshare a video that was posted by an Instagram user - Sanjay Bhatt Dholi.

The video opens to show how a group of dholis start singing Justin Bieber’s Stay to the beats of the dhol. Soon, they mix it in with the viral Bollywood song Ranjha. The artists are seen thoroughly enjoying themselves throughout the video as much as netizens enjoyed this share.

Jasleen Royal shared this video with a caption that reads, “This is gold.” She followed it up with a heart emoji.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on Instagram around three hours ago, this video has garnered more than 57,000 views. It has also accumulated several reactions from people who couldn't stop admiring this fresh take on the two viral songs - Stay and Ranjha.

“Great dholis, enthusiastic performance on famous song Ranjha,” commented an Instagram user. “Ranjha supremacy,” posted another. Many flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis. “This is amazing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?