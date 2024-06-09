JEE Advanced topper Ved Lahotinever saw the clock while studying, stayed away from social media

Ved Lahoti, a student from Kota, made history today, June 9, as he secured All India Rank in the JEE Advanced examination. Scoring an impressive 355 out of 360, his outstanding achievement filled his parents with immense pride. In an interview with ANI, the elated topper candidly shared insights into his rigorous study schedule and expressed his belief that social media is a potential distraction and best avoided to optimise study time. JEE Advanced results: Ved Lahoti scored an impressive 355 out of 360,(X/@ANI)

Lahoti said to ANI, "I never saw the clock while studying. I focused more on qualitative study. I kept myself away from social media because it is a waste of time. I just want to say that the aspirants should stay in touch with their families and take help of their teachers." (Also Read: JEE Advanced topper Ved Lahoti's inspiring journey: 'Hard work should be of the same level')

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Take a look at his video here:

In a conversation with Allen, the coaching institute, Lahoti shared that he is still pondering on the university and department for his further studies. He firmly believes that every question has a logical answer. When his test results were not up to his expectations, he would even bring his grandfather to school to get it evaluated. (Also Read: JEE Advanced Result 2024 declared, here's the direct link to check scores and other important details)

Lahoti is the son of Jaya Lahoti, a homemaker, and Yogesh Lahoti, a construction manager at Reliance Jio. The two people who truly inspire Ved are his grandfather, R.C. Somani, and mother, Jaya Lahoti. He told the institute that he speaks with them about any issues he is having and acts on their advice.

This time, as the JEE Advanced list was declared, more details were released in addition to the results, including the cut-off marks for several categories, the zone-by-zone toppers' list and the marks they achieved, and the list of all-India toppers.