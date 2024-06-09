JEE Advanced topper Ved Lahoti's inspiring journey: 'Hard work should be of the same level'

The JEE Advanced results 2024 were announced today, June 9. This year, Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone topped one of India's toughest examinations by securing 355 marks out of 360. In an interview with Allen, a coaching institute from where Lahoti studied, he detailed his journey and talked about his hardships. JEE Advanced 2024 Toppers list: Ved Lahoti tops exam with 355/360 marks.

"Your hard work should be of the same level. Have faith in your hard work. If you have worked hard according to your target, then you will definitely get success. It is important to practice as much as possible to learn," said Lahoti to Allen Institute. (Also Read: JEE Advanced 2024 Cut-off: Here is all you need to know about category-wise qualifying marks and other details)

The interview also detailed that Lahoti is yet to decide which institute and branch he would pursue his career in. He thinks that any question can have a rational response. Even as a child he would bring his grandfather to school and demand that his test be reassessed if he didn't get the results he was hoping for. His foundation for academic success has been built by his painstaking attention to detail and his clear grasp of his own strengths.

While sharing about Lahoti's study schedule, the institute informed that it depended on how the classes were scheduled, and he never missed out on eight hours of sleep. (Also Read: JEE Advanced Result 2024: Know about last year's cut-offs, toppers, JoSAA counselling)

Apart from studying, Lahoti enjoys playing chess and cricket. He also finds joy in reading.

Lahoti's father, Yogesh Lahoti, works as a construction manager at Reliance Jio, while his mother, Jaya Lahoti, is a homemaker. Real inspiration for Ved comes from his mother, Jaya Lahoti, and his grandfather, R.C. Somani. He talks to them whenever he has problems and takes action based on their recommendations, informed the institute.