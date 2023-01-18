Jenna Ortega’s hit Netflix film reminds people of Nasruddin Shah’s A Wednesday. See post

The titular eight-episode Netflix series Wednesday, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, has been creating a buzz on social media since its release last year, primarily due to Jenna Ortega’s character Wednesday Addams. While many are recreating the viral Jenna Ortega dance, some are even dressing up as Wednesday Addams and posting videos. Now, a woman’s post on the hit Netflix film Wednesday has caught netizens’ attention and is taking Indian cinema lovers down memory lane.

“Happy for Jenna Ortega, but this was my wednesday,” wrote Twitter user Molly while sharing a picture. She even replied to her own tweet and wrote, “My dad made this joke….” The picture is a screengrab from Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher starrer 2008 film A Wednesday. The film, inspired by the 2006 Mumbai train bombings, is set between 2 pm and 6 pm on a Wednesday. It was written and directed by the very talented Neeraj Pandey, while Ronnie Screwvala, Anjum Rizvi and Shital Bhatia produced it.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has raked up more than three lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also gathered close to 10,000 likes and comments.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:

“That movie is one of those gems of Indian Cinema,” wrote an individual. “Jenna Ortega really slayed those white hair,” joked another. “My first guess when somebody told me that there is a wednesday named something and I said ‘that’s a movie on terrorism’,” shared a third. “An absolute masterpiece,” expressed a fourth.

