Jenna Ortega's Wednesday dance gets a makeover by Russian Olympic figure skater

Jenna Ortega's dance set to the tune of The Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps has undoubtedly become one of the most viral choreographies. Many fans and followers of the actress have recreated its step. Recently, Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva performed this song for Russian Figure Skating Championships. Her performance has gone viral on the internet and is being loved by many.

For her performance, Kamila Valieva dressed up in a black dress that matched the one which Jenna Ortega wore in the original series. She even had black matching gloves and pigtails. Her dance begins with the theme song of the series; then she performs the Goo Goo Muck song.

Take a look at her video here:

Her video was shared by YouTube channel @ice_skating five days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed one million times and has several comments.

Here are some reactions:

One person in the YouTube comments said, "She absolutely CRUSHES this program. The arms and hands. The quirks. God, it's fabulous." Another person added, "Wow!!! How she stayed in character was just !!! Wow! One of the best exhibitions I've seen in a very long time!" A third person wrote, "She nailed Wednesday's facial expressions! Also, that ina bauer in the start and her flexible spins fit this theme so good! And that dance! Everything! She is special."

