Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Jennifer Garner shares ‘magical’ video, it goes viral with over 4 million views
trending

Jennifer Garner shares ‘magical’ video, it goes viral with over 4 million views

Jennifer Garner posted the viral ‘magical’ video on her Instagram page.
The image is taken from the viral video posted on Instagram by Jennifer Garner.(TikTok/@zyb231024 )
Published on Jan 06, 2022 12:56 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Have you ever watched a video that is so incredible that you ended up watching it over and over – that too while expressing your amazement? This clip, shared on Instagram by Jennifer Garner, perfectly fits in that category. The viral video involving a freezing bubble has left people amused, there is a chance it will have the same effect on you too.

The actor posted the video a few days ago to celebrate the New Year. She also added that the video was originally posted by a TikTok user.

We won’t give away everything by explain what the video shows, so take a look yourself:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 4.7 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I love this,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is magical,” expressed another. “So cool,” commented a third. Many also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jennifer garner instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP