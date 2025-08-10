Jewish man brutally attacked in front of kids in Montreal; Mark Carney calls incident ‘appalling’ after video surfaces

A Jewish man was violently attacked in front of his children on Friday afternoon in Montreal, Canada. The incident occurred in the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension, CBC reported. A Jewish man was attacked in Canada.(Unsplash/representational)

Attack caught on video

Footage of the assault, which has circulated online, shows the 32-year-old victim, dressed in traditional Jewish attire, lying on the ground as the suspect repeatedly punches him. At one point, the man rises to his knees while one of his children clings to him. The attacker, carrying a grocery bag, is seen throwing what appears to be a kippa, a traditional Jewish head covering, into a nearby splash pad.

Montreal police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and has not yet been arrested. Authorities confirmed that a search is underway, and the motive behind the attack remains unknown.

Prime Minister Carney responds

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the assault in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, calling it “an appalling act of violence."

"Everyone in Canada has an inalienable right to live in safety. My thoughts are with the victim and his family as they recover, and my support is with law enforcement as they work to bring the perpetrator to justice," Carney wrote.

Montreal Mayor and Jewish organizations speak out

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also addressed the incident on social media, calling the attack “deeply troubling."

“I am deeply troubled by the violent and unacceptable attack against a Jewish community leader that occurred yesterday in Villeray—St-Michel—Parc-Extension,” she wrote on X Saturday. “My thoughts are with the victim and his loved ones.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) condemned the assault and urged authorities to act swiftly.

“An unprovoked attack on a Jewish father, in front of his own children, must not go unanswered. No more ‘thoughts and prayers.’ Authorities must hold the attacker accountable, and leaders at all levels of government must confront this dangerous escalation,” the organization said on social media.