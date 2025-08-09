Patrick Joseph White: 5 key facts on Emoy University-CDC shooting suspect

Patrick Joseph White has been identified as the man who opened fire at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters at Emory Point in Atlanta on Friday. The GA Bureau of Investigation confirmed his identity after authorities said that at least one police officer, David Rose, has died in the shooting. Patrick Joseph White was identified as the CDC shooting suspect(AP)

“Patrick Joseph White, age 30, of Kennesaw, GA is the suspected shooter in the incident that occurred on Clifton Rd. near the Emory University campus,” the bureau said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

White was found on the second floor of the CVS on the Emory University campus across the street from the CDC campus. He died at the scene, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said on Friday night.

“We do not know at this time whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted,” he added.

Officials are yet to determine the shooter's motivation. The investigation is ongoing.

5 key facts about Patrick Joseph White

Identified as the shooter – Georgia authorities named 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, of Kennesaw, as the man behind Friday’s deadly shooting outside the CDC HQ.

Killed a responding officer – White is accused of fatally shooting DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, 33, who was responding to reports of an active shooter at a CVS across from the CDC’s main campus.

Targeted the CDC – Law enforcement sources told CNN that White likely targeted the health agency after blaming an illness on the COVID-19 vaccine, according to interviews with his family.

Gunfire near children – The CDC campus, located next to a daycare with 92 children, was sprayed with bullets, though no children were harmed.

Shooter found dead – White was found shot at the scene. Authorities have not confirmed whether his fatal injury was self-inflicted.