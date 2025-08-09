Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Patrick Joseph White: 5 key facts on Emoy University-CDC shooting suspect

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 09:05 pm IST

Patrick White has been identified as the man who opened fire at the CDC headquarters at Emory Point in Atlanta on Friday.

Patrick Joseph White has been identified as the man who opened fire at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters at Emory Point in Atlanta on Friday. The GA Bureau of Investigation confirmed his identity after authorities said that at least one police officer, David Rose, has died in the shooting.

Patrick Joseph White was identified as the CDC shooting suspect(AP)
Patrick Joseph White was identified as the CDC shooting suspect(AP)

“Patrick Joseph White, age 30, of Kennesaw, GA is the suspected shooter in the incident that occurred on Clifton Rd. near the Emory University campus,” the bureau said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Times Square shooting reports: Witnesses say multiple shot in NYC, suspect arrested; what we know

White was found on the second floor of the CVS on the Emory University campus across the street from the CDC campus. He died at the scene, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said on Friday night.

“We do not know at this time whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted,” he added.

Officials are yet to determine the shooter's motivation. The investigation is ongoing.

5 key facts about Patrick Joseph White

Identified as the shooter – Georgia authorities named 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, of Kennesaw, as the man behind Friday’s deadly shooting outside the CDC HQ.

Killed a responding officer – White is accused of fatally shooting DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, 33, who was responding to reports of an active shooter at a CVS across from the CDC’s main campus.

Read More: False claims about Emory University shooter surface on social media. Here's a fact check

Targeted the CDC – Law enforcement sources told CNN that White likely targeted the health agency after blaming an illness on the COVID-19 vaccine, according to interviews with his family.

Gunfire near children – The CDC campus, located next to a daycare with 92 children, was sprayed with bullets, though no children were harmed.

Shooter found dead – White was found shot at the scene. Authorities have not confirmed whether his fatal injury was self-inflicted.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Patrick Joseph White: 5 key facts on Emoy University-CDC shooting suspect
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On