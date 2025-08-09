Times Square shooting reports: Witnesses say multiple shot in NYC, suspect arrested; what we know

Times Square, the popular tourist destination, at the heart of New York witnessed violence on Friday night, as per multiple reports. A video by a person who covers crime stories in New York shows people get out of the car, and cops tend to them. Image for representation.(Unsplash)

Three people were reportedly injured, as per some accounts, while others claimed that ‘multiple people’ were injured.

Times Square shooting: What we know

As per social media reports, bodies were seen on the ground, and bullet holes pierced car windows.

One suspect, reportedlt a minor, is in custody.

A video by a person who covers crime stories in New York shows people get out of the car, and cops tend to them. When the individual tries to get the camera close to show the state of the victims, the police cordon off the area, and ask the person to move on.

“I was literally 2 cars in front of the car that got shot up,” the person remarked while reporting the shooting.

Notably, the closest precinct to Times Square is Midtown North Precinct, which is less than a mile away – 0.7 miles to be precise.

The news of the Times Square shooting comes after the deadly shootout in Manhattan in July. Shane Tamura, a Las Vegas native, went into a building in midtown and opened fire, killing at least four people.

NYC has gun free zones; yet there are shootings

New York, in 2022, marked out areas as gun-free zones, Times Square being among them.

Sensitive places like this are kept off limits for guns under a sweeping state law which came to be after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights.

However, making Times Square a gun-free zone has not kept it completely crime-free. In 2024, The New York Post reported that an innocent tourist and a cop were shot at during a botched robbery attempt there.